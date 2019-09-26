MAI Capital Management Has $18.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 435,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,854 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,343,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,481,348,000 after buying an additional 1,483,772 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,017,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,073,000 after buying an additional 1,369,628 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,018,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,987,000 after buying an additional 335,718 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,121,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,175,000 after buying an additional 482,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,150,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,011,000 after buying an additional 1,644,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.60. 8,754,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,758,166. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $44.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.5186 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

