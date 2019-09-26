MAI Capital Management Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $166.52. The stock had a trading volume of 30,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,446. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

In related news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.58.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

