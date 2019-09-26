MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Metlife were worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.93.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.61.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

