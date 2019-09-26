Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Stock Price Up 40%

Magnum Goldcorp Inc (CVE:MGI) rose 40% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 106,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 89,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $604,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.05.

About Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI)

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

