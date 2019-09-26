Magi Price Tops $0.0265 on Major Exchanges (XMG)

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Magi has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Magi coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. Magi has a market capitalization of $241,854.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Magi

Get Magi alerts:

XMG is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,123,604 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org.

Magi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Magi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.