MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading 6.9% Higher

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.01, 533,869 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 341,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on MAG Silver from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in MAG Silver by 100.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 43,194 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MAG Silver by 9.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 88,594 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

