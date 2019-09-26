Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS) rose 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 278,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 760,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Macarthur Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds 100% interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada.

