M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 647 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXH. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,242,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 316,299 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,055,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,405,000 after acquiring an additional 259,651 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 244,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 831.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 258,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 231,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

