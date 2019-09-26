M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000.

PKW opened at $62.64 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.66.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.2516 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

