LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LYFT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.35.

LYFT traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,375,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64. LYFT has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.64 million. LYFT’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $287,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,302.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,850.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,563,370.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LYFT during the second quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LYFT in the second quarter valued at $37,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in LYFT by 500.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LYFT in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LYFT in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

