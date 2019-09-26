Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given a $8.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price target on Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LUNMF. ValuEngine downgraded Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.78. 54,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,890. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 1.90%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

