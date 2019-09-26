Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the August 15th total of 86,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 263,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

LUNA traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,986. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $169.32 million, a P/E ratio of 150.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

LUNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

In related news, major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 30,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $151,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,126,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,634,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,040,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,772. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,557,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 201,612 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,702 shares during the period. 24.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

