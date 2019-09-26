Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LITE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.84.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.89. 631,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,815. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $1,489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,315.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $151,609.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,095.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,158 shares of company stock worth $5,151,625 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 89,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 23,955 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Lumentum by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,881,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Lumentum by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

