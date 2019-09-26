Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 299,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Lumber Liquidators worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 126,595 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 13.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 703,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 87.6% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 242,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 113,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

In related news, insider Michael L. Reeves purchased 14,900 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $123,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,329.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dennis R. Knowles purchased 14,000 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,017.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.22. 8,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,304. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $267.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $288.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

