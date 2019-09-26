Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.02). Liquidity Services reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liquidity Services.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $56.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million.

LQDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidity Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

In related news, VP Sam Guzman sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,144.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 81.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 510.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 18.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.34. 777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,243. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $245.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.