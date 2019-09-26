Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.90

Shares of Lion One Metals Ltd (CVE:LIO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 157422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 million and a P/E ratio of -41.82.

Lion One Metals Company Profile (CVE:LIO)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji and Australia. The company explores for gold and iron ores. Its principal asset is the Tuvatu gold project located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. The company is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

