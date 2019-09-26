Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Lincoln Electric has a payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.64. 301,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,314. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $72.28 and a 52-week high of $95.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $777.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.56.

In other Lincoln Electric news, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $4,406,724.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $322,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

