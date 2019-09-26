Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) PT Raised to $3.70

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $2.90 to $3.70 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

LLNW has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.20.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.36 million, a PE ratio of -157.00 and a beta of 2.12. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sajid Malhotra bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Marth bought 21,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $49,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 42,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,372,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 60,933 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 12,438.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 1,010.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

