Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Update

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 29,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSE LITB remained flat at $$1.18 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 39,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,479. Lightinthebox has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter. Lightinthebox had a negative return on equity of 1,033.92% and a negative net margin of 30.19%.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

