Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock Holdings Increased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.17% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,776,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 92.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of BATRK stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.11. 3,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,584. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 281.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

