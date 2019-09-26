LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Raised to $136.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $133.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LHC Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.00.

LHC Group stock opened at $117.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.05. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $80.84 and a 52 week high of $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $517.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

