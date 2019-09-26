Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

LXRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, G.Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LXRX traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 18,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,259. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Lonnel Coats bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,695 shares in the company, valued at $118,388.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sam L. Barker bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,420.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 289,749 shares of company stock valued at $618,230. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 940.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 550,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.