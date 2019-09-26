Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $61.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.40.

LEN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,573. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lennar has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $56.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $980,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 346,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,014,231.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,735,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,045 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,327,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,264,000 after purchasing an additional 405,962 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,895,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 469,056 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 975,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,882,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

