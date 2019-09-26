Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $18.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Legacy Housing an industry rank of 179 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEGH shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oak Ridge Finl. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 63,725 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $830,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 5,113 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $65,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,763 shares of company stock worth $2,200,388.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 166.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 126,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at $640,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Gratia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 238.1% in the second quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 27,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at $755,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LEGH traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $16.18. 7,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,555. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.17 million and a PE ratio of 15.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

