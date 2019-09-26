Lamden (TAU) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,943.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Lamden has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $5,943.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX and Radar Relay. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00033978 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001010 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, HitBTC, DEx.top, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

