Lambda 24-Hour Volume Tops $42.81 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. Lambda has a total market cap of $64.22 million and approximately $42.81 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. One Lambda token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00190627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.01032527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00020163 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00088601 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,146,569 tokens. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

