Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.46.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lam Research from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Cfra set a $210.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 22,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $5,175,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,854,855. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Lam Research by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Lam Research by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 161,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,276,000 after acquiring an additional 61,213 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $242.83. 1,125,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,355. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.19. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $241.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

