Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,769 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $92,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 257,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 43,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.56. 201,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,275. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.47. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $121.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

