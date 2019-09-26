Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 46,984 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,984 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $39,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,824,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,311,000 after buying an additional 512,964 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,957,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,445,000 after buying an additional 72,890 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,601,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,806,000 after buying an additional 203,809 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,609,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,433,000 after buying an additional 165,588 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,351,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.25. 3,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,120. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $55.93.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

