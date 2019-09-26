Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 3,092 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $71,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,405.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,222,000 after buying an additional 28,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Boeing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $385.13. The company had a trading volume of 817,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,087. The firm has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

