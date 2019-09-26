Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,074 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $55,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,529 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,823,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $254,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $168.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

DIS stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,398,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,835. The company has a market cap of $233.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.97. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.01 and its 200-day moving average is $132.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,662 shares of company stock worth $13,947,341 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

