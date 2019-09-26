Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,713 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $64,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,731,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.90. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $187.05. The firm has a market cap of $347.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.