Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $216.31 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,126 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $216,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,478 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $459,810,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,557,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,080,000 after acquiring an additional 925,630 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $241,346,000.

IVV traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $297.28. 169,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,562. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $304.40.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.4827 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

