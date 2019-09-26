Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,448,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,634 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 2.49% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $133,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,293. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

