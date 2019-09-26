Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

TSE LIF traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$25.93. 361,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,680. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.44. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$22.25 and a 52 week high of C$36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 8.19.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$53.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

