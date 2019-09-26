KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the August 15th total of 107,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

In related news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $25,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,841 shares of company stock valued at $60,665. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,762,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in KVH Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KVHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:KVHI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 21,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,231. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. KVH Industries has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.92.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

