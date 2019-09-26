KP Tissue Inc (KPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on October 15th

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Shares of TSE KPT traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,846. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.53. The company has a market cap of $90.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$6.58 and a twelve month high of C$10.27.
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$365.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$362.00 million. Research analysts predict that KP Tissue will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
KP Tissue Company Profile
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.
