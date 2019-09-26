KP Tissue Inc (KPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on October 15th

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE KPT traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,846. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.53. The company has a market cap of $90.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$6.58 and a twelve month high of C$10.27.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$365.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$362.00 million. Research analysts predict that KP Tissue will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

