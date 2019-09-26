Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knoll (NYSE:KNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Knoll Inc, a leading designer and manufacturer of branded office furniture products and textiles, serves clients worldwide. Their commitment to innovation and modern design has yielded a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to provide enduring value and help clients shape their workplaces with imagination and vision. “

Get Knoll alerts:

Knoll stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,834. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.44. Knoll has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knoll had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Knoll’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Knoll will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Knoll’s payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

In other news, Chairman Andrew B. Cogan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $232,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 518,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,075,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David L. Schutte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,305 shares of company stock valued at $464,625. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 633.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Knoll by 795.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Knoll during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knoll (KNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.