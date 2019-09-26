Kleros Price Tops $0.0064 on Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Kleros has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Kleros token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Kleros has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $395.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,563,810 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

