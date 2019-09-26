KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,185 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $21,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in KLA-Tencor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 545,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,177,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,816,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.57. 8,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.77. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $160.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

In other news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $33,252.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $33,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $1,066,725.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,692 shares in the company, valued at $267,352.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,558 shares of company stock worth $6,926,823. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $156.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

