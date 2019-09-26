KickToken 1-Day Volume Tops $68,937.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Dcoin, CoinBene and ProBit Exchange. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $68,937.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.99 or 0.05535876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015178 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 6,626,635,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,608,113,103 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Dcoin, Gate.io, COSS, OOOBTC, YoBit, BitMart, P2PB2B, HitBTC, Coinsbit, Exmo, Livecoin, Bilaxy, CoinBene, Mercatox, TOKOK, ABCC and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

