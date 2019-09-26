KickCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.52 Million (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bibox, IDEX and HitBTC. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00188783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.01030893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00020334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00087730 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, Exmo, HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit, CoinBene, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

