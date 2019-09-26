Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) were up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.73 and last traded at $37.62, approximately 272,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 118,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Kforce alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $841.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $338.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.81 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

In other Kforce news, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $130,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $164,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,428 shares of company stock valued at $309,583 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,360,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,837,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kforce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 3.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 422,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,479 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 379,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 3.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.