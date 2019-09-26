Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,356,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284,096 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $39,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,578,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,816,000 after buying an additional 6,128,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,147,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,188,000 after buying an additional 3,554,304 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,429,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,124,000 after buying an additional 2,778,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,631,000 after buying an additional 2,713,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,036.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,019,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,488,000 after buying an additional 1,841,915 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,392. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $166,140.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 3,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.65 per share, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 62,727 shares of company stock worth $1,447,441. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

