Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to announce $2.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the lowest is $2.83 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper also reported sales of $2.86 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $11.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.78 per share, with a total value of $160,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Andrew Loucks purchased 18,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $525,263.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 62,727 shares of company stock worth $1,447,441. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,551,000 after buying an additional 77,402 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 69.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KDP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,542. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $31.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

