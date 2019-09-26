Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) shot up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.52, 1,740,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,143,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRAC. Citigroup lowered Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. R. F. Lafferty lowered Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Keane Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $629.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Keane Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keane Group Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Keane Group by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,806,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,957,000 after buying an additional 836,326 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keane Group by 368.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 801,604 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP raised its stake in Keane Group by 280.7% during the second quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 1,011,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 745,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Keane Group by 1,193.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 412,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

