Kcash Reaches Market Cap of $3.09 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Kcash has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kcash has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, BitForex and OKEx.

Kcash Token Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

