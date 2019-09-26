JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (JMIN) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10 on September 27th

JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0994 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

JMIN traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,382. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $30.36.

