JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AA. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price target on Alcoa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alcoa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Sunday. Argus lowered Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.33.

NYSE:AA opened at $21.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.45. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,218,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,094,000 after purchasing an additional 296,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 22.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,948,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,024,000 after purchasing an additional 549,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,823,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Alcoa by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,694,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,664,000 after purchasing an additional 95,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alcoa by 58.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,409,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 522,612 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

