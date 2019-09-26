JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$15.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STLC. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.
STLC opened at C$9.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 2.91. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$9.04 and a twelve month high of C$22.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39.
Stelco Company Profile
Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.
